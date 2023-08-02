In Serikin, army foils attempt to smuggle controlled goods across border

KUCHING (Aug 2): The army foiled an attempt by a local man to smuggle more than RM30,000 worth of controlled goods near the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Serikin, Bau around 3.30pm yesterday.

The First Infantry Division in a statement today said the lorry was stumbled upon by a team who was conducting patrol some 100 metres from the Serikin border.

“We have detained the 52-year-old suspect and seized the items as well as the three-tonne lorry that he was driving,” said the statement.

During the checks, the army personnel found various controlled items such as 210 packets of 10kg rice; 2,000 packets of 1kg sugar and 30 crates of alcoholic drinks.

It is believed that the lorry was bound to Indonesia through an illegal pathway (jalan tikus) in the area.

The suspect and the seized items were later handed over to the Bau district police headquarters for further action.

The army said they remain committed to safeguard the nation’s borders from border crimes and illegal immigrants.