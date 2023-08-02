Integrated clinker and cement plant to be built in Tongod

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 2): An integrated clinker and cement plant will be built in Pinangah, Tongod, following a joint-venture agreement between Sabah Economic Development Corporation (Sedco) and Sri Alam Setia Sdn Bhd that will see the setting up of Borneo Cement (Sabah) Sdn Bhd to spearhead the development.

The project will ensure a consistent supply and cheaper cement prices in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor witnessed the signing ceremony of the JV agreement at Menara Kinabalu on Wednesday.

Sedco chairman Datuk Rubin Balang and general manager Haizar R.H Ajaz Nabijan signed on behalf of Sedco, while Sri Alam Setia managing director Michael Kinsuan and lawyer Hassan Murtaza signed on behalf of the company.

The clinker and cement plant will provide access to 5,000 tons of clinker per year, equivalent to 1.75 million tons of cement annually.

With Sabah market’s current requirement at 1.4 million tons per year, this project will not only meet immediate needs but will also ensure future supply.

The project is set to transform Tongod, in line with the state government’s aspiration to alleviate poverty by bringing in high-impact projects to create job opportunities.

The integrated clinker and cement plant is expected to create 1,000 jobs for the local community.

A Memorandum of Agreement was also signed between Borneo Cement (Sabah) Sdn Bhd and Sinoma Industrial Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd, the world’s and China’s largest cement manufacturer and turnkey developer.

Sinoma Industrial Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd has committed to complete the plant construction within two years.

Chairman Datuk Masiung Banah signed for Borneo Cement (Sabah) Sdn Bhd, while Sun Jian, who represented Sinoma chairman and managing director Liu Tao, signed for Sinoma respectively.