KK City Hall to improve parking issues

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 2): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall is studying the possibility of implementing a digital parking application, as well as proposing amendments to its by-laws.

Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip disclosed this when she received a courtesy call from Parti Bersatu Sabah Api-Api Division information chief Yee Tsai Yiew.

Lauding the efforts of the City Hall to improve parking issues, Yee said they discussed various issues, including the possibility of issuing a new monthly pass for yellow parking spaces.

“Currently, only green parking spaces in Kota Kinabalu have monthly passes. Thus, the City Hall is considering expanding the monthly passes for yellow parking spaces for the convenience of the public, especially office workers,” she added.

Yee hopes that once the digital parking application is successfully developed, it would not only solve various parking issues but also bring a lot of conveniences to the public.

Besides parking issues, she also highlighted the issue of road safety, particularly the dangerous U-turn along Jalan Teluk Likas heading towards the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

“The mayor expressed her intention to raise this matter with the State Public Works Department.”

Yee also thanked the mayor for listening to public complaints and promptly addressing the issues, demonstrating City Hall’s high regard for the people’s well-being.

Also present during the courtesy visit were Chinese community leaders for Api-Api, Kapitan Lim Vun Chan, Kapitan Fung Chun Fatt, Kapitan Chee Siaw Siaw , Community Development Leader (PPM) for Api-Api Oliver Majaham, and PBS N.20 Api- Api Division treasurer Lai Chuen How.