KTS Trading to hold charity car wash in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 2): KTS Trading Sdn Bhd is celebrating its 55th anniversary of collaboration with STIHL by hosting a charity car wash at the Kota Kinabalu Foo Chow Association parking lot on August 5 to 6.

The purpose of this event is to raise a RM2 million educational fund for 23 independent Chinese high schools in Sarawak and Sabah. This event also marks the inaugural activity of KTS Trading in Sabah.

“We will distribute 20,000 car wash vouchers to the independent high schools based on their student population. Each voucher is worth RM50, amounting to RM1 million in total. KTS Trading will match this with a donation of RM1 million, meeting our fund-raising goal,” said Augustine Ling, General Manager of KTS Trading Sdn Bhd.

He added that all manpower and material costs for each tour stop will be borne by KTS Trading.

KTS Trading is particularly grateful to the Kota Kinabalu Foo Chow Association for co-organizing the event in Kota Kinabalu, especially for their sponsorship and support of the venue.

Ling emphasized that while the students providing the car wash services may not be professionals, their enthusiasm and dedication undoubtedly deserve public understanding and support. He mentioned that car wash participants can enter a lucky draw for a chance to win a range of prizes. The top prizes include a STIHL RE80 Pressure Washer, a STIHL SE33 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner, a STIHL FSA45 Cordless Grass Trimmer, a STIHL HSA26 Cordless Garden Shears, and three STIHL Women’s Wallets, with consolation prizes of ten STIHL Beach Towels.

Furthermore, a product exhibition will be set up during the event, where participants can directly purchase KTS Trading’s products on-site.

The tour stops include Sandakan at Yu Yuan Secondary School on August 12 and 13, and Tawau at Sabah Chinese High School on August 19 to 20.

All are welcome to participate in this heartfelt event to contribute to the cause of Chinese education, and simultaneously celebrate the 55th anniversary of KTS Trading and STIHL.