Littering at football field next to Sibu Prison draws ire of SMC deputy chairman

SIBU (Aug 2): Members of the public making use of the football field beside the prison here have been called out for failing to keep the place clean.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said the area surrounding the field had become an eyesore due to indiscriminate littering by those using the facility.

“I hope that those who use the football field from now on will be more sensitive and responsible in maintaining the cleanliness of the area for the comfort of the other parties.

“This attitude of littering all over the place needs to be changed and we must educate the younger generation to foster an attitude of maintaining cleanliness wherever we are,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

In view of this, he said SMC would take action against those who failed to maintain cleanliness at any rental site under the council.

Izkandar also said works to repair the perimeter fence at the football field had already been carried out by the council.

“The next step is to repair the drainage, and also replant grass in sections of the field where there are none,” he said.