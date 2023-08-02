Man in Kuching fined RM1,500 for stealing copper cables

KUCHING (Aug 2): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man to RM1,500 in default three months’ imprisonment for stealing three rolls of copper cables belonging to Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) in July this year.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Mohd Nawawie Abu Bakar, 27, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term which may extend to seven years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Mohd Nawawie committed the offence at Jalan Keranji, Tabuan Jaya here around 4pm on July 28, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, a team of police was patrolling around Jalan Keranji, Tabuan Jaya here when they saw a suspicious motorcycle parked at a roadside.

The police then conducted surveillance for 15 minutes, where they found Mohd Nawawie taking and keeping the cables in a sack.

Upon realising the presence of the police, he tried to escape but was apprehended along with the stolen cables.

Investigations found that Mohd Nawawie had stolen three rolls of cable copper belonging to TM.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Mohd Nawawie was unrepresented by a counsel.