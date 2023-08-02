MBKS establishes ‘Friendship City’ ties with China’s Tai’an City

KUCHING (Aug 2): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has established a ‘Friendship City’ relationship with Tai’an City in the Shandong Province of China.

Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the tie-up meant to further enhance and develop friendship and cooperation between the councils of the two cities.

“The two sides agree to make concerted efforts, on the basis of equality and mutual benefits, to further strengthen the friendly contacts and cooperation between the two cities and actively develop and establish the friendly city relationship,” he said this during a ceremony on the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalise the Friendship City relationship between Kuching City South and Tai’an at the office of Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

Wee said both the city councils would carry out cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, culture, tourism, city planning and development.

Tai’an City was represented by Tai’an Municipal secretary Yang Hong Tao at the MoU signing ceremony, which was witnessed by Deputy Premier of Sarawak and also Minister Public Health, Housing and Local Government Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Among those present were Deputy Ministers of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil and Michael Tiang, as well as Chinese Consul-General in Kuching, Xing Weiping.