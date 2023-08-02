Minister: Cabinet ministers, MPs should undergo health screening at least once a year

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 2): Cabinet members and Members of Parliament are advised to undergo health screening at least once a year, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also mentioned it in today’s Cabinet meeting, especially in the wake of the demise of the late minister of domestic trade and cost of living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, on July 23.

“With what happened to the late (Salahuddin) recently, we remind all Members of Parliament to take care of their health,” he told reporters after officiating the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Occupational Safety and Health Day celebration here today.

Salahuddin, 61, died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah at 9.23 pm on July 23 after undergoing surgery due to brain haemorrhage.

In another development, Dr Zaliha said MOH would implement influenza vaccination for all its staff this year.

“We are waiting to purchase the influenza vaccines,” she said. – Bernama