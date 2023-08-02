Miri MP says MoE fair in dealing with teachers’ transfer issues

MIRI (Aug 2): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man said his experience in dealing with the Ministry of Education shows that it exercises prudence and fairness in considering the merits of cases of teachers requesting for transfers or appeals.

He pointed to a case where the ministry approved the application of a teacher needing a transfer to accompany his ill spouse after he brought it to the attention of the authorities.

“I have raised this issue to the officer from the minister’s office and requested them to look into the merits of the said teacher’s application to transfer. And gladly, the application was allowed and now the teacher can focus on delivering his duty to the students with peace of mind,” he said.

Chiew, who has a Masters in Law and is a first-term MP, was asked by The Borneo Post for his view on the recent court decision to reinstate a primary school science and mathematics teacher who was dismissed for being absent from duty for four years.

Ipoh High Court judge K Muniandy on July 31 allowed a judicial review application filed by Yahaya Wahi, 44, to quash his dismissal and be reinstated as a teacher at any other school which is reachable via a land route.

The teacher named former Education Service Commission chairperson Khair Mohamad Yusof, the Hulu Perak District Education Office, Perak Education Department, Education Ministry, and the government as the first to fifth respondents in the suit.

Judge Muniandy ruled that the decision made by the respondents to terminate the applicant’s teaching service and dismiss him from employment with the government was procedurally improper, irrational, disproportional, and ultimately illegal.

Chiew pointed out that, based on the court finding in this case as reported in the news, the keywords are the teacher’s request to transfer on medical reason which were not attended to timely by the authorities.

He said if a teacher is able to produce medical reason and evidence to show that he is not fit for duty in a particular location, the latter should be given the chance to transfer to the school which can fit his condition and will be fair to both teacher and students.

Chiew was referring to the judgment made available on the e-judgment website where the judge said in viewing the case objectively, students were deprived of a valuable science and mathematics teacher, as the respondents – the related authorities – did not act timely and impartially in this case.

The delay not only deprived students of a dedicated mathematics and science teacher by the untimely termination of Yahaya’s teaching career but failed to consider that his exemplary record and his severe medical condition which has stymied him from teaching at the school in the interior of Gerik, which needed immediate and urgent attention by the respondents.

In 2007, Yahaya applied for a transfer to teach in any school in Gerik, so that he could be near his wife (a teacher too) and children, as well as his aged mother, who lived in neighbouring state Kelantan. His transfer was approved and he taught at two schools in Gerik but again was transferred to a school in the interior of Gerik on Dec 16, 2012.

This time, he had to get to the school by boat across a lake and his phobia of water induced a paralysing fear in him after a near-drowning when he was a child who witnessed his elder brother drown.

He was absent from school for a total of 1,535 days, or about four years from April 3, 2013 to May 16, 2017 and he only went back to teach after discovering a land route to the said school.