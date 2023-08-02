PDP-PSB to hold Grand Unity Night in Sibu on Aug 19

KUCHING (Aug 2): Leaders and members of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will converge at the Grand Unity Night slated for Aug 19 at Kingwood Hotel in Sibu.

According to a statement following a meeting between leaders of the two parties today, the dinner will see over 200 tables.

“The two parties from all parts of Sarawak will assemble in Sibu for the gathering, a manifestation of comradeship and spirit of a united family of the two parties,” it said.

“Since the signing of MOU between PDP and PSB in Kuala Lumpur on July 13 this year, the two parties had started a series of collaborative activities aiming to bring about better understanding and closer working relationships.

“For instance, last week, PSB Deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa, who is Engkilili assemblyman, was invited by Senior Vice president Roland Duat (Meluan assemblyman) to a grand function in the latter’s constituency.

“Two days ago, Roland and PDP Vice President Friday Belik (Krian assemblyman) were invited to Engkilili by Rayong for a big gathering in his constituency.

“Today, in Sibu, the key leaders of PDP and PSB in Sibu areas met for lunch meetings.

“They all shared the same commitment to working closer together of the two parties in order to better serve the people of Sibu,” the statement said.

The Grand Unity Night will be attended by PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing who is also the federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Bintulu MP, PSB President Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh who is also Bawang Assan assemblyman.

“In the present political landscape and environment, both parties felt that the merger of the two parties, pulling resiliently together will be in a better position to serve the people of Sarawak under the leadership of Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” it said.