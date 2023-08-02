Poisoning suspected as at least 30 pigeons found dead at Kuching Esplanade

KUCHING (Aug 2): At least 30 pigeons were found dead at the Kuching Esplanade this morning.

Checks in the area found the carcasses were mostly on the grassy area next to the pavement.

Also seen in the area were several pigeons looking unwell.

Speculation on social media ranged from the possibility that the birds were poisoned to that they had fallen ill due to the weather.

The authorities have been contacted to shed light on why the birds died suddenly.

According to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), as the pigeons are not a protected species, the case should come under the local authority, which in this case would be the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

The section of the Kuching Waterfront, near the Floating Mosque, where the dead pigeons were found is known for a large flock of pigeons often fed by the public.