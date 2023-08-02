Polls: Opposition jealous of unity government’s success, says Fahmi

SEMENYIH (Aug 2): The various successes achieved by the unity government during the seven months of governing the country has caused the opposition to be jealous or “torn”, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said although the government is still new, there is no denying the success of the initiatives implemented to help the people.

Fahmi, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director, said that because of their success, the opposition did not have the capital to attack the government and, instead, they harp on negative sentiments including touching on the 3R issue of race, religion and royalty.

“The success we can see now is that our inflation rate continues to decrease and now stands at 2.4 per cent.

“According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the communications sector recorded a decrease in inflation for internet prices, which dropped to negative 3.6 per cent, meaning internet prices are getting cheaper,” he said at the Jelajah Perpaduan in Semenyih, Kajang last night.

Fahmi said that some stubborn opposition leaders continue to touch on negative sentiments or the 3R issue.

“Despite various reminders regarding campaigning ethics to all parties, including social media users, some are still playing up such issues,” he said.

As such, he reminded all parties, especially party leaders, to always be sensitive to and respect the laws and ethics of campaigning. – Bernama