S-MM2H: Refinement of requirements updated, now in effect, says minister

KUCHING (Aug 2): The refinement of requirements for the Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) programme has been updated and is now in effect, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the first update involves the Requirement for Age Category 30-39 years, which is that the applicant must own a residential house in Sarawak with a price value of at least RM600,000; or have children under the age of 21 years who are continuing their studies in Sarawak who already have a student pass.

“It also applies to those undergoing long-term medical treatment in Sarawak and certified by a private or government physician registered with the Malaysian Medical Association,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

The refinement of requirements took effect yesterday.

The second update, Abdul Karim said, is that the requirement on Work/Investment Allowed under S-MM2H will be based on the Malaysian Immigration Circular No. 01 of 2022: New Policy for the MM2H Programme.

“The circular states that for participants under the age category of 50 years and above, they are allowed to work under the following categories: part-time lecturer; sleeping partner whereby the company has an equity of 51 per cent Sarawakian and 49 per cent foreigner; or any part-time work based on sectors approved by the Immigration Labour Monitoring Unit (Ilmu) of the Sarawak Premier’s Department,” he said.

Abdul Karim said since Sarawak’s adoption of the MM2H programme in 2007, the ministry has approved a total of 2,093 participants to date.

“With the refinement of requirements from Sept 1, 2022, there were 411 successful applicants in 2022 – an increase of 1,422 per cent in the number of successful applications as compared to the year 2021.

“From January to July 2023, there were a total of 349 participants approved. A total of 57 applicants were approved during today’s (Aug 1) S-MM2H Coordination Committee Meeting, which brings the total to 406 approved applications in 2023,” he said.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Abdul Karim’s ministry said MM2H is a wider scope of the ‘Silver Hair Programme’ introduced in 1987 which aims to have foreigners stay and spend in Malaysia.

Sarawak has been promoting MM2H widely since January 2007, it added.