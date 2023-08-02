Several roads in Kuching closed to traffic on Aug 3, 4 for street parade rehearsal, Aug 5 for proper event

KUCHING (July 2): Several roads here will be closed to traffic to make way for a street parade rehearsal to commemorate Sarawak’s 60th Independence on August 3 and 4.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the affected roads are Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman/Jalan Main Bazaar; Jalan Borneo/Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman; and Jalan Padungan/Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

“These roads will be closed for the rehearsal starting at 6pm till late night on both days,” said Ahsmon.

For the street parade’s proper on August 5, more roads will be closed or traffic diverted from 12 noon until the end of the parade later in the day.

The affected roads are Jalan Padungan/Sri Aman roundabout; Jalan Ban Hock/Sri Aman roundabout; Sri Aman roundabout/Jalan Abell; Jalan Abell/Jalan Abell traffic light intersection; Jalan Song Thian Cheok/Jalan Padungan; Bukit Mata traffic lights intersection/Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman; SK St Mary’s traffic light intersection/Jalan McDougall/Jalan Wayang; Jalan Temple/Jalan Wayang; Jalan Main Bazaar/Jalan Gambier; Jalan Pearl traffic light intersection/Jalan Wawasan/Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg.

The street parade, he said, is expected to be joined by 60 contingents starting at the Travillion Commercial Centre, Jalan Padungan to Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to attend the street parade.

For those who plan to attend the street parade, they are advised to park their vehicles at Reservoir Park, Saujana building, Sarawak Plaza, Kuching Civic Centre, Tun Jugah building, Medan Pelita, Plaza Merdeka, Travillion Commercial Centre, Jubilee Ground or around the Petanak area.

“The public are also advised to not park their vehicles indiscriminately to avoid causing any unnecessary traffic jams,” said Ahsmon.

He said further information on the road closures and diversions can be made by calling the district’s traffic police at 082-259900.