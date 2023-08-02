S’wak’s aesthetic group gymnastics team heads for national competition, seeks kind support

KUCHING (Aug 2): The Sarawak Aesthetic Group Gymnastics Association (SAGGA) team is all geared for the national-level competition in Selangor this August 6.

The team of young gymnasts called the ‘Jewels of Borneo’ has put in hours of training to showcase their artistry and grace at the AGG National Series 1 at Stadium Panasonic, Shah Alam.

SAGGA in a statement said the road to the competition has been filled with hard work and resilience.

“As we prepare to compete at the highest level, we seek everyone’s support for our Sarawakian’s team.

“Your sponsorship and belief in our team would significantly help cover the team’s travel, accommodation and competition fees, so as to enable the athletes to focus solely on delivering their best performances.

“We would be delighted to have you cheering us on as we take on this challenge,” it said.

To pledge support for the Jewels of Borneo’s quest to the nationals, please reach out to [email protected] or contact Shaleen Tay at 010-9826991.