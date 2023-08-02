Two die after car-lorry crash near Tatau

BINTULU (Aug 2): Two people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry carrying Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders at Simpang Sungai Arip, Sibu-Tatau road today.

The car driver Maxmilon Joseph, 25, from Kampung Sealine, Lutong Miri and passenger Jeffery Belimi, 35, from Taman Cahaya Kota Puteri, Masai Johor both died on the spot.

Tatau fire and rescue (Bomba) chief Jankey Jikat said six firemen in a fire engine were despatched to the crash scene located about 34.5km from the fire station after they were notified about the accident at 4.05pm.

He said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Tatau Health Clinic, while two people in the lorry were unhurt.

Jankey said Bomba personnel used special tools to extricate the bodies of two victims from the wreckage.

The bodies were later handed over to the Mukah police for further action.

Bomba personnel conducted a flushing in the area and the whole operation ended at 7.30pm.