Two remanded five days to assist in probe into shooting incident at Sibu orchard

SIBU (Aug 2): Two men have been remanded for five days starting tomorrow to assist in the investigation into a shooting incident at an orchard along Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here that killed 46-year-old man yesterday.

The suspects are aged 36 and 45.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili during a press conference yesterday, said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

According to him, the incident is believed to have occurred at about 11.30pm on July 31 when the victim and his friends, aged 46 and 36, were about to leave the orchard after having dinner there.

“As the victim’s friend was locking the gate, there were suspects coming down from a slope, and they released the shots.

“The victim’s two friends ran and hide in the nearby bushes under the slope.

“About 30 minutes later, they came out from hiding and that was when they saw the victim was on the ground.”

Zulkipli said the victim was brought to Sibu Hospital by his family members and friends.

“He sustained eight gunshot wounds from the incident, and was pronounced dead at 1.55am.

Zulkipli said one of victim’s friends sustained injuries on his face as he ran towards the bushes, while the other friend was unhurt.