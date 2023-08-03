Abd Karim: Sarawak’s airline could begin operations as early as year’s end

KUCHING (Aug 3): Sarawak’s own airline is expected to be operational by the end of this year or early next year, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said this should mean artistes from the Southeast Asian region would be able to fly to Kuching directly, without the need to transit, for the next edition of Asean International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA).

“I am very sure by the end of this year or early next year, we will have our very own airline flying around Southeast Asia and probably in the next AIFFA, those within the region can fly direct to Kuching using our own airline,” he said during the welcoming dinner for the sixth edition of AIFFA at the Old Court House here yesterday.

On Tuesday, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg listed MASwings as among the three takeovers from the federal government which the state seeks to complete this year.

In June, Abang Johari had said the operation of the proposed new airline will not be profit driven.

Abdul Karim had also previously said the proposed airline will operate not only within Sarawak and Sabah but also in the peninsula.

He said cities in Southeast Asia were also targeted, including those in the Philippines, southern Thailand, and Indonesia, as well as the possibility of flying pilgrims to Saudi Arabia as Kuching has been made as an umrah gateway.