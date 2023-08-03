Abg Johari: Unity govt not merely coalition of parties, prioritises inclusiveness towards national prosperity

KUCHING (Aug 3): The Sarawak government will increase its cooperation with the federal government from time to time, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He described the cooperation between both governments, which led to the formation of the Unity Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as one of the links of close cooperation through determination and unity with the goal of mutual prosperity and well-being.

“The Unity Government is not just a coalition of political parties but it is also a government based on the principle of Malaysia Madani, which prioritises elements of inclusiveness and the spirit of togetherness towards national prosperity,” he said when launching the state-level National Month and ‘Kibar Jalur Gemilang’ programme at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters here today.

Abang Johari said he is confident the mutual determination of both governments would lead to Sarawak receiving more funds for development.

“Through our good relationship with the federal government under the platform of the Unity Government, we received an allocation of RM5.6 billion from the federal government for development purposes,” he said.

Abang Johari said unity among Sarawakians was one of the elements that contributes to political stability, which subsequently further stimulates the state’s economy.

He said this was proven last year, when the state’s revenue increased to almost RM12 billion compared to RM7.62 billion in 2021.

“In the first quarter of 2023, we have managed to generate a state revenue amounting to RM5 billion and I am very confident that by the end of this year, we will generate a more encouraging increase in revenue compared to last year,” he said.

The Premier hoped that Sarawakians will continue to show their spirit of unity to support national sovereignty throughout the National Month and translate that spirit by flying the Jalur Gemilang at every government or private premises, village, longhouse, and even on their vehicles.

He said the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) Convoy 2023 involving 35 vehicles from various government agencies, private sector, government-linked companies, and private companies began its journey from Kuching yesterday and would explore every corner of the state up to Lawas.

“This year, the convoy will cross the Sarawak border to Sipitang to join the Sabah KMJG Information Department (Japen) team.

“Both teams will join hands in the spirit of integration across the borders of the two states to spread messages of nationalism to the people,” he added.