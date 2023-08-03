Association chairman: No issue for Miri member mechanics to display qualifications

MIRI (Aug 3): Most vehicle mechanics in Miri possess Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM), said Persatuan Industri Kecil Miri (PIKM) chairman Charles Soo.

Starting last month, workshop operators are required to display a list of their mechanics stating their names and qualifications.

A week prior to his passing on July 23, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said workshop operators now need to display a list stating the names of mechanics and their qualifications that can be viewed by customers to help them obtain proper information to select workshops with qualified mechanics.

“I don’t see any problem for our PIKM members,” said Soo.

The condition was one of several improvements contained in the Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 that took effect nationwide on July 1.

This move by the government is aimed at encouraging workshop owners to either hire qualified mechanics or help their mechanics to obtain proper qualifications.

This came into force after a series of engagements with industry players to allow those affected to prepare for the changes after it had been postponed for a year from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023.

Soo said more than 120 persons had completed the SKM Program under the association’s initiative which was supported by Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin while emphasis to members on fair price display has been in the works even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Soo said PIKM members are up to the task to repair the latest model of vehicles including the latest Lexus, Mercedes and other models while some have even gone for customised tertiary study in China in the field, including the electric vehicle segment.

Meanwhile, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man called on the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to take proactive steps to make sure information on the regulations is duly disseminated to vehicle workshops and provide grace period for compliance instead of imposing penalty immediately.

He agreed that related associations should work together with KPDN to disseminate the information to the industry players.