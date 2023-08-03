Astana: Don’t be hoodwinked by unverified news, TYT will come home soon

KUCHING (Aug 3): Astana Negeri Sarawak today called on Sarawakians not to be hoodwinked by unverified news on Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s health.

In a statement, Taib’s private secretary Junih Salleh Ahmad said the governor will return home from overseas soon pending approval from his doctor.

“It has come to our attention that members of the public have continued harping on the health condition of the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Haji Abdul Taib Mahmud despite the assurance from both the Astana and Sarawak Premier’s office that he is currently recuperating overseas,” Junih said.

“On behalf of the Astana, once again we would like to assure the people of Sarawak that Tun’s condition has been improving and God willing, and with his doctor’s advice, he will come home very soon.”

He also called on the public not to speculate on Taib’s health condition.

“We hope that the people will be patient and not be easily hoodwinked by unverified news and speculation on Tun’s current health,” he stressed.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today assured Sarawakians that the Head of State will be back once his health condition allows him to.

“His condition now is that he has recovered and is still resting, that’s all. He will be back, he will be back,” Abang Johari told reporters after launching the state-level National Month 2023 at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters here.

In a statement on Tuesday, Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said Taib is currently recuperating and in touch with the Sarawak government.

“The Yang di-Pertua Negeri, though not in the state, is in communication with the state government and is able to discharge his official and constitutional duties,” she said.

She added the state government is also regularly informed of Taib’s medical status and that the government’s further action will be guided by the State Constitution and the interests of the state.