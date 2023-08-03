Balanced education key aspect of student devt, says Murum rep

KAPIT (Aug 3): Students should look to involve themselves in sports and other extra-curricular activities to attain a balanced education, said Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

Speaking at the closing of the Belaga inter-school sports meet in Sungai Asap recently, he said achieving a balance between academics and sports will produce more all-round students.

“In school, students must aim for a holistic education that caters for their mental and physical well-being. This is why the annual sports day is an important part of the school calendar,” he said.

In his speech, Chukpai congratulated SK Batu Keling senior assistant Lidem Ngo and his organising committee for successfully staging the sports meet.

He also advised the winners to train hard ahead of the inter-district competition later this month.

“To the winners, congratulations on your achievement. For those who did not meet their targets this year, continue working hard to prepare yourselves for next year’s meet,” he added.

A total of 13 primary schools took part in the sports meet. They were SK Batu Keling, SK Long Gang, SK Uma Sambob, SK Lusong Laku, SK Metalun, SK Tegulang, SK Nanga Telawan, SK Punan Bab, SK Airport, SK Abun Batu, SK Ling Segaham, SK Long Urun and SK Long Busang.