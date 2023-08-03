Car driver, passenger killed in head-on collision with trailer truck along Sibu-Bintulu road

MUKAH (Aug 3): Two men died when the car they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a trailer truck at KM132 of the Sibu-Bintulu stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway around 3pm on yesterday.

The impact of the collision was so severe that it completely crushed the front section of the saloon car.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the fatalities were the driver and passenger of the car.

“The car driver was identified as Maxmilon Joseph, 25, and the passenger was identified as Jeffery Belimi, 35,” he told Utusan Borneo.

Based on the initial police investigation, the trailer truck was transporting gas cylinders from Tatau to Selangau when it collided with the car travelling from the opposite direction.

Medical personnel from the Sungai Arip Health Clinic pronounced the driver and passenger of the car dead at the scene.

The bodies have been transported to Mukah Hospital for a post-mortem.

The truck driver and passenger did not suffer any physical injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.