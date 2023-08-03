Dead pigeons: DBKU cordones off area at Kuching Esplanade while investigation ongoing

KUCHING (Aug 3): The Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) has cordoned off the area at Kuching Esplanade today where more than 40 pigeons were found dead yesterday.

In a statement, Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan said the decision is to deter members of the public from entering the area while investigations are ongoing.

“We are looking at the incident seriously and currently conducting our investigation,” he said.

He also said the public are encouraged to help the commission to be its eyes and ears to tackle any acts of vandalism.

Yesterday, the Department of Veterinary Services said the pigeons’ death was likely to be caused by poison.

Preliminary investigation by the department has also ruled out avian influenza or bird flu to be the cause of death as there are still no reported cases in the state.

The carcasses of the 41 pigeons were taken by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) to be sent for analysis in labs.

SFC said that they were investigating the cause of the pigeons’ death and will continue to collaborate with the relevant local authorities to gather more information and data.

The section of the Kuching Waterfront, near the Floating Mosque, where the dead pigeons were found is known for a large flock of pigeons often fed by the public.