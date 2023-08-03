Dr Mahathir in IJN, aides confirm

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) here, his office said today.

Responding to requests for information about the 98-year-old’s condition, his aides would only confirm that he was admitted yesterday and was being treated for an infection.

His office added that any further information about Dr Mahathir’s health would be issued by his doctors at IJN.

Dr Mahathir has a history of heart illness, having suffered his first heart attack in 1989 at the age of 64.

In 2006, he had two more heart attacks, and underwent a quadruple bypass surgery a year later.

Since then, he has made repeated visits to the IJN.

Early January last year, he successfully underwent an unspecified medical procedure at the IJN, but was rushed back to its cardiac care unit a week after being discharged.

He was last admitted to IJN in August last year after contracting Covid-19. – Malay Mail