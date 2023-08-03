Ex-PBDS president gives ex-deputy 7 days to apologise, pay RM500,000 or be taken to court for defamation

KUCHING (Aug 3): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak’s (PBDS) former president Bobby William has demanded a public apology and RM500,000 as damages for what he claims to be libel from the party’s former appointed deputy president Sai Malaka within seven days or face a lawsuit.

Law firm Gerunsin Balayong & Company Advocate, acting on Bobby’s behalf, today sent a Letter of Intent against Sai, who was terminated as PBDS deputy president along with six others, in April.

In the letter, Bobby demanded Sai publish an apology in a local newspaper for three consecutive days and pay the demanded sum as damages within seven days from today, failing which legal cause of action will be taken against the latter without further notice.

“As further advice, you are also forbidden to make any further press statement that will accelerate and further losses made against you,” the firm said in the letter.

The firm said Sai’s statement, which was published in a Bahasa Malaysia daily on August 1, had caused tremendous damage to Bobby’s public reputation.

It said Bobby was PBDS president when Sai was removed as a member of the supreme council of the party.

“Your statement also to suggest that our client was irresponsible party president that had abused and misused his position that disregarded the rule of law which were untrue and not accurate,” the firm said.

In April, Bobby told those whom he had appointed to relinquish their positions in PBDS when he resigned as president.

He said he had appointed Sai along with Julius Enchana as two deputy presidents while Moses Ripai was elected at the general assembly. – Malay Mail