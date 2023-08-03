Fire destroys former quarters in Simunjan

KUCHING (Aug 3): A fire around 7.40pm last night razed a former District Education Office quarters near SK Abang Man in Kampung Kelka, Simunjan.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the wooden building was vacant when the fire started.

“A call was received about the fire, which saw firefighters from the Simunjan station being dispatched to the scene,” said the statement.

It said the four-door quarters was built on stilts and was around 428 square metres.

The cause of the fire and value of damages have yet to be determined.