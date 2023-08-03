Four-year-old’s desperate cry for food leads to discovery of abuse in Ipoh

IPOH (Aug 3): The desperate cries for food from a four-year-old boy kept locked at home led to his rescue and the discovery of his abuse, allegedly by his mother and her boyfriend.

The child, who was left alone and found with multiple injuries all over his body, was rescued by the police after an individual lodged a police report yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the police received a call at 4.30pm yesterday, informing them that a child living in a flat unit in the Menglembu area is a suspected abuse victim.

“A member of the public found the boy in a state of starvation and with injuries all over his body. The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said in a statement today.

Police arrested the boy’s 23-year-old mother and her 25-year-old boyfriend at the flat at about 7pm on Wednesday.

He said police seized a rubber pipe and a cane, which were believed to have been used to hit the boy.

“The man, who is a cardboard box scavenger, and the mother, who works as a cleaner have been remanded until Aug 7.

“The victim is being treated at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital,” he said, adding the man tested positive for methamphetamine. – Bernama