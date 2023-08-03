Garbage chute at KLIA Terminal 1 catches fire, MAHB says caused by cigarette butts

SEPANG (Aug 3): A fire was reported at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, causing thick smoke to fill the departure hall of the main terminal, this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said 13 firemen from the KLIA Fire and Rescue station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 8.30am.

“It involved garbage in the rubbish chute on the third floor of the terminal and did not affect the building’s structure, and there were no casualties.

“We used the first aid hose reel system within the building to extinguish the fire. It was put out at 9.10am. The operation ended at 10.31am,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports Holding Bhd (MAHB) which confirmed the incident in its Facebook post, said that a small fire broke out within the main terminal building of KLIA Terminal 1 and was immediately put out by Airport Fire and Rescue Services as well as the fire and rescue department.

Flights and airport services, however, have not been interrupted by the incident, it said.

The airport operator said investigations confirmed that the incident was caused by disposed cigarette butts.

“MAHB wishes to remind guests that there are designated smoking areas at all our airports. Please use them for your convenience and for the safety of our airport community,” it added.

KLIA police chief ACP Imran Abd Rahman, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said that the fire did not affect the operations at KLIA Terminal 1.

“The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire. If there are elements of mischief or sabotage, the police will conduct a more detailed investigation,” he added. – Bernama