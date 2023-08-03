Late night blaze razes two wooden shophouse blocks at Tubau bazaar

BINTULU (Aug 3): Two blocks of wooden shophouses in Tubau bazaar were razed to the ground in a fire last night.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said the department received a distress call at 11.53pm.

He said 31 units of shophouses were destroyed in the fire.

It was reported that the fire also destroyed three motorcycles.

Firefighters had to cross a suspension bridge and carry firefighting equipment for 60 metres to reach the bazaar.

They fought the flames using an offensive method.

The fire was finally put under control at 2.50am.

The cause of the fire and total value of losses are still under investigation.