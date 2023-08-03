Legendary Queen of Jazz to perform in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 3): Sheila Majid, the nation’s queen of jazz, will be performing at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Aug 12.

This much-anticipated concert, organised by Firm Horizon Sdn Bhd and AL Activators Sdn Bhd, has received full support from Love Vibrant KK, the Kota Kinabalu City Council and the Office of the Chief Minister of Sabah, and promises to deliver the best entertainment experience and atmosphere in the Borneo region in recent times.

“After considering all the factors and the large number of Sheila Majid fans, we are delighted to announce that the Sheila Majid Big Band Live in KL concert, which received exceptional response in March, will be brought exclusively to the fans in Borneo, especially in Kota Kinabalu,” said Raymond Fang, the managing director of Firm Horizon Sdn Bhd.

In their efforts to give back to the community, Firm Horizon will contribute a portion of ticket sales to the Sabah Welfare Foundation (YKS) to support their welfare efforts.

“This is also our initiative to give back to the community through the field of entertainment,” said Fang.

The Governor of Sabah, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Juhar bin Haji Mahiruddin, Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji bin Haji Noor and their spouses will also grace the concert.

“All VIP and Diamond ticket holders will take home a limitededition concert merchandise, the Sheila Majid Big Band Live Tote Bag. At the same time, 150 VIP and Diamond ticket holders will stand a chance to win a post-concert meet and greet pass and limitededition autographed concert poster from Sheila Majid,” said Aaron Leong, managing director of AL Activators Sdn Bhd.

“I am grateful that the Big Band concept was well received by fans when held in Kuala Lumpur in March this year, which attracted the interest of Firm Horizon Sdn Bhd and AL Activators Sdn Bhd to bring it to Kota Kinabalu for my fans in Borneo. What else can I say except thank you to the fans who never gets tired of hearing my songs and enjoying my works,” said Sheila Majid at a press conference recently.

Tickets are selling fast with some zones already sold out. However, the VIP and Diamond tickets are still available via the online ticketing site smlkk.qtic.my.

Ticket prices are RM238 (Gold), RM388 (Platinum), RM588 (Diamond), and RM738 (VIP).