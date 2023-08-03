Minister calls for upgrade again after chaotic situation at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 3): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew has urged Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd (MASB) to expedite the upgrading of the facilities at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

She made the call in the wake of the chaotic situation at the airport on Wednesday night when five airlines from South Korea carrying a total of 1,098 passengers landed at the airport at close intervals.

Based on information from the KKIA management, Liew said the airlines were Jin Air (arriving from Incheon at 9.47pm, 385 passengers); Jeju Air (arriving from Incheon, 157 passengers); Air Busan (arriving from Busan at 10.40pm, 193 passengers); Jeju Air (arriving from Incheon at 11.25pm, 179 passengers); and T’way (arriving from Incheon at 11.49pm, 184 passengers).

“I have received feedback from tourism players and members of the business community that given the situation, the toilets are glaringly inadequate, and there is a pressing need to extend the terminal.

“I was informed by the KKIA management that all the 10 available counters were opened that night. Clearly, we need more immigration counters, and I think a reconfiguration of the counters is warranted to ease congestion and smoothen the clearance process,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

The minister expressed regret that her forewarning of this phenomenon prior to the anticipated reopening of international borders had not been taken up speedily by the relevant authorities.

She called on the KKIA management to start work immediately on extending the existing toilets to cope with the influx of international and domestic tourists.

On July 25, she was informed by the MASB management that MASB had allocated RM8.4 million for upgrading the facilities at the KKIA, during a courtesy call on her to brief her on the KKIA Optimisation Plan.

Of the figure, RM1.4 million will be spent on improving the public toilets at the airport by adding more cubicles, while the remaining sum will be utilised for other upgrading projects. These include resurfacing of the runway, and upgrading of the commercial lots as well as the public address (PA) system.