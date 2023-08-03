Miri Man fined RM1,200 for damaging van belonging to another

MIRI (Aug 3): A man, 51, was fined RM1,200 in default one month’s jail by a magistrates’ court here today after he pleaded guilty to committing mischief.

Jeffry Narawi of Tudan Desaras was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of between one and five years, a fine or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Jeffry had damaged the front and rear window of a van belonging to another individual.

He committed the offence around 9.30am on Aug 1 at a house in Lorong Mulia 5C, Tudan.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi.