Nanta: Contractors on health facility projects must complete work within set time frame

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi reminded companies undertaking projects involving health facilities to complete their projects according to the schedule, terms and conditions set by the government for the benefit of the people.

The minister said contractors who received the acceptance letter (SST) for projects, must uphold the trust vested upon them to adhere to all the specifications, requirements and procedures set by the government in the tender and ensure a satisfactory completion of the job that can benefit the users.

“The Works Ministry (KKR) values the contribution of contractors as partners in the country’s construction industry and their efforts to jointly develop the country can be showcased through their satisfactory completion and quality of the projects that meet the expectation of the government as the pay master,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after handing out SST for a project to build a new facility for the Emergency and Trauma Department at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital to Inspira Resources Sdn Bhd, at Jabatan Kerja Raya (JKR), here today.

Nanta added that companies that received SST, must prepare a work programme that is effective and follow the proper procedures and process to ensure the project can be completed according to the specification set out in the tender and to ensure work can be carried out smoothly.

“A systematic project management that is efficient and effective is also needed at every stage of construction, use of material, work force, machinery and cash flow. This will ensure the project will progress smoothly from start to finish after receiving the SST,” he said.

Speaking about the handing over of the SST to Inspira Resources, Nanta said the project involves a cost of RM20.2 million and expected to be completed by early 2026, thus reducing congestion at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department that was built in 1973 and receives about 42,000 patients a year.

He added that the JKR was carrying out 71 projects involving health facilities for the people throughout the country involving a total cost of RM8.78 billion.

“As of July 5, 2023, a total of 45 projects worth RM2.52 billion have been completed and handed over to the Health Ministry,” he said. – Bernama