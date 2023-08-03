Premier: TYT has recovered, resting before returning to Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 3): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud has recovered from his illness and will return to Sarawak after a period of rest, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari assured Sarawakians that the governor will be back in the state once his health condition allows him to.

“The explanation is this, he (Taib) is taking a break and had fallen sick outside the country.

“His condition now is that he has recovered and is still resting, that’s all. He will be back, he will be back,” Abang Johari told reporters after launching the state-level National Month 2023 at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters here today.

However, the Premier did not reveal what illness Taib was recuperating from.

Abang Johari was responding to speculation on social media, including a fake image purporting to be from a news channel claiming that the Head of State had passed away.

“Susah nak madah (hard to say) … We have issued a statement through [Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah] Hasidah (Sayeed Aman Ghazali) and that is it,” said Abang Johari.

“They do not the real story and that was why it became like that.”

In the statement on Tuesday, Sharifah Hasidah said Taib is in touch with the Sarawak government despite taking ill while out of the country.

She said the governor is currently recuperating.

The deputy minister also noted that the current situation did not require the appointment of an acting Head of State because Taib is in communication with the state government.

“The Yang di-Pertua Negeri, though not in the state, is in communication with the state government and is able to discharge his official and constitutional duties,” she said in a statement.

She added the state government is also regularly informed of Taib’s medical status and that the government’s further action will be guided by the State Constitution and the interests of the state.