Prime location, fully furnished units, and strong ROI: Societe at Desa Sri Hartamas

KUCHING: Societe at Desa Sri Hartamas is a good real estate investment opportunity, meeting the three golden criteria of location, price, and rate of return.

Developed by SCP Property under the SCP Group, this ‘built-then-sell,’ fully furnished, and freehold project has quickly captured the attention of investors and foreigners due to its prime location at the epicentre of Kuala Lumpur’s Desa Sri Hartamas township.

Chuah Jin Teik, the Group General Manager of SCP Property, highlighted that Societe is an iconic building, being the tallest in the vicinity and the only freehold project with the ‘built-then-sell’ concept offering fully furnished units. With unit prices starting from RM537,300, it appeals to real estate investors, especially the 20 to 40 years age group, who appreciate the modern, urban fashion lifestyle.

“Of the RM240 million gross development value of the project, the company only obtain 20 per cent bank financing, with the rest being self-financed. This showcases SCP’s robust financial resources and provides investors and buyers with absolute confidence in SCP.”

Since 2011, SCP Group has actively developed real estate in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah. Over 12 years, they completed 17 projects in the Klang Valley and Sabah, worth over RM5 billion, delivered remarkably ahead of schedule.

“Societe also marks SCP’s maiden project that adopts the ‘build-then-sell fully furnished’ concept. This concept has received an enthusiastic response from the market, with more than 60 per cent of the units sold, shortly after the project’s official launch. We anticipate the project will be completely sold out by the end of this

year.”

Societe is a brand-new 33-storey landmark building in Desa Sri Hartamas, featuring 280 SOHO units and 20 Duplex SOHO units. Unit sizes range from 499 to 1,595 square feet, with prices starting at RM537,300.

Senior Project Manager of the SCP Project, Lucas Wong emphasized that “we impose pre-requisite rental criteria to ensure that the remainder of the retail lots are only leased to F&B tenants aimed at complementing the community at Societe.”

For an investment of about RM500,000, one can own a completed, fully furnished, hospitality-serviced property in Desa Sri Hartamas and Mont Kiara, that is ready for immediate occupancy or rental

“By adopting the concept of fully furnishing and fitting the units, Societe provides its purchasers a peace of mind in terms of cost, time saved and the hassle of going through renovation process.

“Upon receiving the keys to the unit, residence only need to bring their personal belongings to move in or for investors it is immediate return, ” added Wong.

One advantage of building first and then selling is that buyers can experience the units before purchase and rent them out immediately to offset mortgage payments.

Societe collaborates with Lyfehaus Hospitality Group SB for professional hospitality services.

Residents can enjoy easy access to major highways and the vibrant business district, with the MRT 3 project underway. SCP strategically selects development lands in mature areas like Klang Valley and Kota Kinabalu.

Societe’s facilities exude comfort and style from the Sky Lounge’s floor-to-ceiling glass.