Puspakom’s new service centre in Kota Samarahan gets overall thumbs up from public

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 3): Commercial and private vehicle owners sending their vehicles from Kuching to Puspakom Sdn Bhd’s new inspection centre here are generally happy with the good facilities and do not mind having to travel further.

Located at Kota Samarahan Industrial Estate, the four-acre facility commenced operation on Tuesday and conducts vehicle inspections for both commercial and private vehicle owners from Kuching and Samarahan divisions.

“Having to drive all the way from Kuching to Samarahan isn’t that bad after all, as what is more important is that the facilities are good and we do not have to wait long to get our vehicles inspected,” 66-year-old lorry driver Langi Ganai told The Borneo Post when met at the centre yesterday.

Sammy Jong, 29, also a lorry driver, echoed Langi’s sentiment and shared his pleasant experience of having to wait for only a short time to get his vehicle inspected.

“The previous Puspakom centre in Kuching was often packed with a long queue of vehicles, but now I don’t have to wait that long anymore.

“As a customer, I am satisfied with the physical facilities of Puspakom’s new service centre,” said Jong.

However, van driver Chia Foo Phin, 53, was less than enthused at having to travel from Kuching to Kota Samarahan just to get his vehicle inspected.

“I live not far from the city centre and I have never had to travel far to send my vehicle for inspection. Now it’s totally different.

“I don’t mind the old facility (in Kuching) as it was conveniently near to where I live,” he said.

In a statement last month, Puspakom said the new inspection centre would provide better customer experience with the presence of five inspection lanes to accommodate a higher vehicle capacity of a total of 500 vehicles per day.

It said customers could also immediately obtain insurance renewal facilities and Motor Vehicle Licence (road tax) at the counter after completing the vehicle inspection.

Puspakom added the move to Kota Samarahan is in line with its aspiration to make the facility a one-stop centre for all vehicle-related matters and provide the best service to its customers.