Raghad slams those spreading fake news on TYT

KUCHING (Aug 3): Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, the wife Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, has lashed out on those spreading fake news about her husband.

In an Instagram post last night, she accused those creating fake news and cursing her husband of being inhumane as she said he had given “his entire life for Anak Sarawak and this state”.

The post was accompanied by a fake social media post purporting to be from news channel Astro Awani claiming that Taib had passed away.

“For making fake news to have fun or defame reputation is wrong even in other religions. How do you feel if any of your family members are told dead while is still alive and kicking (sic).

“Please respect someone else’s family, father, husband, granddad.

“Remember that when you curse other people, the curse may go back at you too,” Raghad wrote.

The Governor’s wife also quoted passages from Saheeh Muslim to drive home her message.

This is included: “Also the Prophet (peace be upon him) said: ‘It is not fitting for a sincere lover of truth to invoke curses.’ (Saheeh Muslim).”

Astro Awani has issued a statement denying it created the post.

The news channel also advised the public not to spread fake news.

Speculation has been rife of late on Taib’s health condition as he had taken ill overseas.

Today, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Taib has recovered from his illness and will return to Sarawak after a period of rest.

“The explanation is this, he (Taib) is taking a break and had fallen sick outside the country.

“His condition now is that he has recovered and is still resting, that’s all. He will be back, he will be back,” Abang Johari told reporters after launching the state-level National Month 2023 at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters here.

Astana Negeri Sarawak also issued a statement today calling on Sarawakians not to be hoodwinked by unverified news on the Governor’s health.

