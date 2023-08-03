Rescuers find Baleh man who disappeared on return from frog hunt

KAPIT (Aug 3): Search and rescue (SAR) team members found a man, who went missing while returning from a frog hunt, safe and unhurt around 2pm yesterday.

Nyipa Ajang, 68, from Rumah Bangkong, Nanga Sabala, Sungai Mujong was discovered around 4km from where he and his nephew took a rest before beginning their hunt for frogs along the river.

SAR team members handed him over to the police, who later brought him back to his longhouse.

When contacted, Kapit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) officer Timothy Barat thanked all those involved in the SAR operation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Led by Bomba officer Budiman Sabia, the SAR team consisted of firefighters, police, Civil Defence Force personnel, and longhouse folks.

On Sunday afternoon, Nyipa and his nephew had gone to catch frogs along Sungai Mujong.

During their two-hour journey home through the jungle on Monday morning, Nyipa, who was following behind his nephew, somehow went missing.