Semenggok man jailed for trying to set fire to petrol station

KUCHING (Aug 3): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 32-year-old man to 12 months in jail for attempting to set a petrol station at Mile 13 Jalan Kuching-Serian on fire around 8.30am on July 30.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman convicted Shafiq Fadhullah Hussaini from Kampung Jawa Semenggok on his own guilty plea and ordered the sentence to take effect from the day of his arrest.

He was charged under Section 435 of the Penal Code read together with Section 511 of the same Act.

According to the facts of the case, Shafiq got into an argument with the petrol station’s cashier after she refused to give him free petrol for his motorcycle as well as cigarettes and mobile phone credit top-ups.

Shafiq told her he did not have any money.

Enraged that his demands were not met, he ignited a lighter.

The cashier then called for help from her colleagues to stop Shafiq from making a rash move.

The police were then called to the scene.

Shafiq’s actions were recorded by the petrol station’s closed circuit television camera.

In mitigation, Shafiq, who was unrepresented by legal counsel, appealed for a lighter sentence as this was his first offence, he did not have a permanent job, and he was the breadwinner of his family.

Deputy public prosecutor Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim prosecuted in the case.