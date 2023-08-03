Sept 9 twin polls for Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 3): The Election Commission (EC) today set September 9 as the polling day for by-elections in the parliamentary seat of Pulai as well as the state seat of Simpang Jeram, both of which are in Johor.

Both seats were vacated following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar, Kedah nearly three weeks ago.

He was also the domestic trade and cost of living minister and the deputy president of Parti Amanah Negara, the PAS splinter party that he and others formed following a clear-out of the progressive faction from the Islamist party in 2015. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME