Show strong support for unity govt parties, Anwar urges Negeri Sembilan voters

SEREMBAN (Aug 3): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the people of Negeri Sembilan to throw their full support behind candidates from the unity government parties in the state elections on Aug 12.

He said the backing given via the polls will further consolidate and strengthen the unity government at the federal level, as well as in Negeri Sembilan.

“Hopefully with your support, we will bring in changes … I hope with the support given to Paroi candidate Norwani (Ahmat), her victory will strengthen the unity government in this state.

“Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s record as the Menteri Besar is among the best and full backing must be given to him,” Anwar said at the Paroi constituency Jelajah Perpaduan ceramah in Taman Tuanku Jaafar here last night.

Meanwhile, when speaking at Taman Ampangan, near here, Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said the PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance in Negeri Sembilan is capable of securing a handsome victory in the state polls.

“Just imagine … Anwar is now campaigning for BN … but this is the true spirit of unity demonstrated in this country. I campaign in PH areas, and I also campaign in BN strongholds as all of them are my candidates,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar reiterated his commitment to eradicating hardcore poverty among all races by this year, involving some 136,000 families.

He said the effort will involve the entire government machinery, including the ministries and agencies and also unity government party members who will be mobilised to ensure all goals towards this purpose are met.

“Malays, Chinese, Indians, we will help them all. To all district officers, please inform me if there are hardcore poor families in your district, take down their names … if there is a list, Wanita Umno please inform me … I have reminded all of them of this.

“This year, I want to break the record, not the tallest building in the world, not some majestic bridge, not a grand fortress … there is no point in having luxury cars, large houses when the welfare of the poor is ignored. PAS and Bersatu MPs are saying this (eradicating hardcore poverty) is not possible, but I am saying we will mobilise all of our ministers and departments (to do this),” he said.

Separately, when speaking in Bandar Enstek, Labu in Nilai, Anwar expressed confidence that unity government parties will secure a win in the state elections, saying that this was based on the people’s support for the government.

“Give us the opportunity to govern well, show support for the BN and PH candidates… (because) they are our candidates,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with early voting on Aug 8. ― Bernama