Sungai Pak area now all lighted up, thanks to Dudong rep’s RTP fund

SIBU (Aug 3): The road in Sungai Pak area starting from Durin ferry point to Sibu-Kanowit boundary has been lighted up with the installation of 191 solar streetlights.

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong branch chairman Cr Teo Boon Siew said this was made possible with an allocation of about RM400,000 in Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds from Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

“He came here one day and saw there was no streetlight. He said there must be streetlights for safety reasons,” he said.

Penghulu Liew Kwan Hua said Durin folk, especially those living at Sungai Pak, had long been waiting for the streetlights.

He said the people had been applying for streetlights for so many years but there was no response.

“Then, Dato Sri Tiong visited our temple where we mentioned that we were in dire need of streetlights. He asked us to write a letter to him to request for the streetlights,” he said.

He added that Tiong would install more of such streetlights in the area soonest.

Meanwhile, Teo urged the people not to vandalise or steal the streetlights.

“You have been waiting for years for the streetlights. Do not vandalise or steal them,” he said.

He added since the completion of a road to Kapit, the number of vehicles using the road was increasing.

Teo also mentioned that Tiong also provided an allocation to upgrade certain stretch of road at Jalan Stabau to resolve the flooding issue.