SUPP Bawang Assan team praises SRDC’s quick response in fixing roads

SIBU (Aug 3): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Branch Community Development Team has lauded Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) for its quick action in fixing potholes and sunken road surfaces in Bawang Assan.

Its head Cr Kevin Lau in a press statement yesterday said the affected roads with potholes were in Lebaan, while the area of sunken road surface involved stretches along Sungai Empawah.

The affected residents in the two areas, said Lau, had initially filed a request to the council to fix the road conditions as the two roads are their only access roads.

“I have seen them wading through flood water which is extremely inconvenient. I am glad that the council, without wasting time, has filled in the potholes and raised the sunken road,” said Lau, who was at the site during the road repair process.

“Together with local residents, council and community leaders, we can work together to address issues and provide solutions to these problems,” he added.