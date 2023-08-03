S’wak education service club to represent Kapit in inter-division Maksak badminton competition

KAPIT (Aug 3): Sarawak Education Services Social Welfare and Recreational Club (PSKPP) A emerged champion in the recently-held Maksak Kapit badminton competition.

The competition, held at the Kampung Bletih Melayu multipurpose hall, was participated by seven teams.

With the win, PSKPP A will represent Maksak Kapit at the three-day inter-division competition which takes place in Sibu from tomorrow till Aug 6.

Kapit Deputy Resident Robert Liman was on hand to present the prizes to the top three winners.

The champion received a cash prize of RM500, while second-placed Sarawak Energy Kapit received RM300.

Joint third-placed winners SMK Kapit 1 and PSKPP B received RM200 each.