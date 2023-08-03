S’wak govt, MPC committed in enhancing business environment

KUCHING (Aug 3): The Sarawak government and Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) are committed to enhancing the business environment.

In a statement from MPC, one of the ongoing initiatives is the Malaysia Licensing Guidelines (MyGP), done in partnership with selected local councils. MyGP, led by MPC, aims to support the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) under Initiative 2.1.6, which focuses on establishing a robust and effective mechanism for the issuance of permits and licences.

A workshop to improve the business licensing guidelines was held on Aug 1 and 2, with officers from South Kuching City Council (MBKS), Padawan Municipal Council (PMC), Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS), and Lundu District Council (MDL) in attendance.

Representatives from the Ministry of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government (MPLG) and Sarawak Transformation and Innovation Unit (STIU), who are strategic partners of MPC in regulatory enhancement programmes, also participated in the workshop.

This workshop followed a previous licensing mapping workshop held on May 25. The objective was to develop a controlled inventory of business licences overseen by local councils and enhance the transparency of business regulations in the state.

The workshop also aimed to build capacity among local council officers to produce more high-quality business licensing guidelines in the future.

Director of MPC for Sarawak Region, Dr Mazlina Shafi’i, expressed her hope that all improved guidelines from the workshop would be published online for easy reference by licence applicants.

She also extended her appreciation to all parties involved for their commitment, and urged for continuous efforts in improving the business environment.

MPC is a statutory body under the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI).