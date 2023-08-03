Uggah: Sarawak may collaborate with Japan to bolster port operations

KUCHING (Aug 3): Sarawak could potentially collaborate with Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Tourism (MLIT) to improve the state’s port operations, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier is leading a Sarawak delegation in Japan for a study tour on port management and development.

In a press statement issued in Tokyo today, the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development said the delegation is exploring various avenues of enhancing ports, focusing on reducing transportation costs, implementing new technologies to address manpower challenges, and improving overall port management efficiency.

He said this following a courtesy call on Inada Mashiro, the director-general for Ports and Harbours Bureau of the Japanese MLIT yesterday.

Uggah said Japan’s extensive experience and success in port management were invaluable.

“We are excited about the potential collaboration with MLIT to bolster Sarawak’s port operations, making them more efficient and competitive in the near future,” he said.

Japan’s commitment to progressive improvements, sustainable consumption, and production aligns well with Sarawak’s shared interest in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he said.

“Our discussions also centred on improving port efficiency as a key component of promoting global efficiency,” he added.

Mashiro shared insights with the visitors on Japan’s port history and current policy direction.

He said Japan has over 1,000 ports, of which 10 are classified as International Bulk Strategic Ports, two as International Container Hubs, while 100 are major ports.

The rest are small ports managed by the respective prefectures and primarily dealing with fisheries and smaller cargo operations, he added.

Among those present were Maeda Kei – director for International Policy, International Policy Planning Office, Ports and Harbours Bureau; Uggah’s deputy ministers Dato Majang Renggi and Aidel Lariwoo; State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar; ministry permanent secretary Chiew Chee Yau; Sarawak Economic Planning Unit (EPU) director Lester Matthew; and Samalaju Port Authority coordinator Chin Hui Seng.

Uggah and his delegation also visited one of the 10 International Bulk Strategic Ports in Onahama.

Today, they will be visiting one of the two strategic International Container Hubs in Yokohama.