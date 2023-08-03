Undocumented immigrant jailed 4 months in Kuching for operating illegal gambling machine

KUCHING (Aug 3): An undocumented immigrant was sentenced to four months in jail and four strokes of the rotan after he pleaded guilty to having entered the country illegally.

Muhammad Reza, 23 from Pontianak, Indonesia was arrested by police at a premises in Jalan Keretapi around 8.30pm on July 19 while operating an illegal gambling machine.

Judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi also ordered the accused to be handed over to the Immigration Department after he completed his jail sentence.

The charge was framed under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act.

According to the facts of the case, Muhammad Reza failed to produce any valid travel documents prior to his arrest on July 19.

Checks at the Immigration Department also showed that he did not possess any documents or a passport to be in the country.

He was also charged at a magistrates’ court here for an offence framed under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for operating a gambling machine.

He pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi who fined him RM10,000 in default three months’ jail.

DPP Danial Mohamad Ali and Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted separately, while Muhammad Reza was not represented by legal counsel.