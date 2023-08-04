41 STPM high achievers receive scholarships from Sibu MP

SIBU (Aug 4): A total of 41 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2022 high achievers here received scholarships from Sibu MP Oscar Ling yesterday.

Ling said in a Facebook post the students had obtained a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.3 to 4.0 in STPM 2022.

“I held a milk tea gathering with 41 high-achieving students in Sibu, who achieved CGPA 3.3 to 4.0 in the STPM, at T4, Jalan Lau King Howe.

“At the same time, I presented scholarships to the students as support and encouragement so that they can continue their studies,” Ling said in the post.

He pointed out that since the general election in 2022, citizens who have reached the age of 18 are automatically registered as voters.

“Therefore, we should give exposure to this group of students so that they have a general understanding of the current political structure in Malaysia and the progress of democracy in Malaysia, whereby the politics of education needs to be provided,” he added.