Authorities asked to bring down scam syndicate believed to be working out of Singapore

KUCHING (Aug 4): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) has appealed to the Royal Malaysia Police and Singapore Police Force to bring down a scam syndicate, which allegedly originates from and operates in the island republic.

In a statement today, PCB chief Milton Foo said the syndicate, led by an unknown mastermind, has even resorted to the violent act of hiring local thugs to burn down a victim’s house in Kota Samarahan on July 7.

“The mastermind is still at large. The local criminals hired by him had been brought to court but not him, the mastermind,” said Foo.

He said the victim’s family is still in distress over the incident as their home was razed to the ground.

Also affected were the victim’s neighbours, whose homes were 95 per cent and 10 per cent damaged by the fire, which started around 2am on July 7.

Also destroyed in the fire were two vehicles.

“I appeal to the Singapore police to investigate this scammer case thoroughly as this is not just a simple or usual scammer case as it is, it has been extended to the offence of arson or mischief by fire, which involved property destruction and was life threatening, or threatened to cause grievous bodily harm to others,” he said.

Foo revealed that he flew to Singapore with the victim last Thursday to provide information to and update police there as well as the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore on what had transpired.

He thanked Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, who released a press statement on July 18 about the arrests of seven local suspects relating to the crime.

He also thanked Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Brodie Brangka, the district’s Criminal Investigation Department acting chief Insp Tan Kian Kok, and the case’s prosecuting officer.

“On July 31, five of the accused pleaded guilty to all three charges framed against them at the Kota Samarahan Sessions Court,” said Foo.

Alexander Kimpin, Nelson Ajau, and Then Shaw Nam were sentenced to 12 years in jail after they were convicted of a charge framed under Section 436 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

At the Magistrates’ Court, Then together with, two others, Jee Eo Liang and Lai Shin Yung, also pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation in relation to the arson.

The charge was framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

Jee also received an additional jail term of one year and 10 months after he pleaded guilty to a separate charge of committing mischief framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Foo also thanked the public who had come forward with reliable information, which led to the arrests of the suspects within 10 days of the fire.

“Justice is duly served and has been seen to be done to the victim’s family, who have totally lost a terraced house,” he added.